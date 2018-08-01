LHS Tigers Complete 1st Scrimmage and Prepare for McKenzie

| | 0

The Lexington High School Big Red Tiger Football team held their first scrimmage, against Dyersburg and Lewis County, on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Photo By: Phil Blakley / The Lexington Progress

Lexington played host to Lewis County and Dyersburg, last Friday, in an early preview of what to expect from the 2018 team. On offense, the Tigers were able to mix the run and pass and keep defenses in check. The defense made some adjustments after the first couple of series and settled into form for the remainder of the day. The kicking game was also solid, led by sophomore Connor Wood. With the first scrimmage behind them, the Tigers are focusing on this Friday when Lexington travels to…

For the complete story, see the August 1st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!

Posted in Breaking News, Sports

Leave a Comment