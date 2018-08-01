152nd Goff Reunion

Article by Clay Crook-

F. Scott Fitzgerald felt that America was unique. He wrote about his thoughts that France was a culture, England a country, but America was a concept… a concept that perhaps could not be fully understood without understanding the graves at Shiloh. The South has lost many of its regional distinctions, but it doesn’t take long when you look at some common things to see hold overs from that time known as the Civil War. You notice more often in May, when local churches and cemeteries have their homecomings and ‘decoration days,’ a practice starting from scraping off the grass and putting flowers on the graves of fallen husbands, fathers, brothers, and sons from that terrible conflict.

Sometimes you see it in our food, not just old timey things like grandma picking poke salad, but our weekly staple of cornbread and black-eyed peas. As Sherman’s army “marched to the sea” they often bestowed a blessing. Living off the land as they moved across the South, they…

For the complete story, see the August 1st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!