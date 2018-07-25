Ribbon Cutting set for Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery

Article by Clay Crook-

The latest unofficial news on the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads is that the ribbon cutting ceremony has been set for Tuesday, August 7th, at 3:45 p.m. The 132-acre cemetery, located at 693 Wildersville Road, opened for use on July 6th. The hours for public visitation are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

For this and other interesting articles, see the July 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!