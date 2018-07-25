Perky Updates Rotary on Mission Trip to Jamaica

Article by Clay Crook-

Claire Perky, of Lexington, was the special guest speaker at the July 24th lunch meeting of the Lexington Rotary Club. The Lexington Rotary helped sponsor Perky for a mission trip to Jamaica from February 10th through the 19th. Perky prepared for the trip by joining in with an event in Jackson, Tennessee, where “Days for Girls” kits were being sewn. “These kits were wonderful for the girls there, helping them stay in school,” Perky said. The kits are also durable and can last for up to three years, and as they are cloth, and not plastic, do not become part of non-biodegradable waste.

