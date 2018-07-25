Marching Tigers Ready For Upcoming Season

Lexington’s Marching Tigers have braved the heat for the past two weeks during their annual band camp in order to prepare for the coming season. The LHS Marching Tiger Band had an outstanding season in 2017, and they are hard at work in the heat as they prepare for the upcoming marching season this fall. Last year, the Marching Tigers accumulated more awards than in any other season in recent memory. The band will be in band camp through Thursday as they continue to learn music and movement for their…

For complete coverage, see the July 25th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!