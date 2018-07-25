Early Voting Exceeds 2014

Article by Clay Crook-

Voters in Henderson County continue to keep the early voting tallies high with 1,998 votes cast by press time on Tuesday, July 24th. With four and half days yet to go, the current votes have already exceeded the 1,524 early votes cast in 2014. Early voting will end at noon on Saturday, July 28th, with the regular election to be held on August 2nd. Some 197 have been cast in the Democratic primary, while 1,770 have been cast in the Republican primary.

The Henderson County Election Commission office at 340 Natchez Trace Drive is open for early voting this week during the following hours: Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.; extended hours on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.; Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., and the final day, Saturday, 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

