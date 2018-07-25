County Commission Holds Final Meet Under Hughes Administration

Article by Clay Crook-

Mayor Dan Hughes convened the Henderson County Commission for perhaps his last time on Thursday evening, July 19th. Hughes said that the next meeting is scheduled for October and there will be new commissioners and a new mayor. “I appreciate everything you all have done, and it has been a really good eight years. I hope that your next twenty years follows the path that you are travelling now, and it has been my pleasure to serve with you.”

The commission approved the Trustee Release for delinquent taxes, and added Fox Lane, near Huron, to the county road list. The county also…

For complete coverage, see the July 25th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!