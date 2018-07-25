Agricenter Educator Wins Award

Release-

On July 19th Tim Roberts, the Agricenter International Director of Education and University of Tennessee Extension Agent, received the 2018 recipient of “Youth in Agriculture” award for his work in urban agriculture. Tennessee State University and Farm Credit presented this award at their annual Small Urban Agriculture Conference in Nashville on July 19, 2018. Roberts grew up in Henderson County, Tennessee, and is the son of the late Bob and Shirley Roberts. Roberts won this award for establishing the Youth Education in Agriculture, Forestry, and other Natural Resources program at Agricenter International. The program has been built around…

