SH Lions Make Improvements In Competition

Last Thursday, the Lions took a short trip down to Chester County to play the Eagles in a 7-on-7 competition. The Lions and Eagles played in a sweltering environment that saw the heat index rise to 103 by 9:45 a.m. The Lions struck quick, scoring on their first possession of the game. Hayden Beal connected with Logan Mooney at the goal line. Mooney had a great day catching several balls from his up back-bull position. The Lions looked better on defense, as…

