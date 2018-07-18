Scott Receives Service Above Self Award

Article by Clay Crook-

Former Lexington mayor, Bennie Scott, received a surprise after speaking to the Lexington Rotary Club on Tuesday, July 10th. He was invited to speak on his experience with Guillain-Barré syndrome and was presented the coveted “Service Above Self” award from Rotary President, Tasha Johnson. Scott is an active member at First Baptist Church and with the Lions Club, as well as chairman of the Lexington Board of Zoning Appeals. He began his ongoing struggle with Guillain-Barré syndrome on March 13, 1996. The onset was extremely aggressive, beginning with…

For complete coverage, see the July 18th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!