Lions Unveil New Uniforms Ahead of Football Season

| | 0

The Scotts Hill Lions football team recently received brand new jerseys for the upcoming 2018 football season.
Photos By: Greg McClain / The Lexington Progress

The past four years the Lions have been decked out in a traditional Nike uniform, black shirts and pants for home games and white shirts and pants for away games with a black helmet and the now iconic SH and paw print. The uniforms were bought under then head coach Michael Stroup as he sought to upgrade the team and forge a new path and tradition. Last Thursday, Coach Daniel Duncan created a new chapter in the young tradition for the Scotts Hill Lions as he unveiled the brand-new uniforms for the Lions this season. These new uniforms are…

For complete coverage, see the July 18th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!

Posted in Breaking News, Sports

Leave a Comment