Lions Unveil New Uniforms Ahead of Football Season

The past four years the Lions have been decked out in a traditional Nike uniform, black shirts and pants for home games and white shirts and pants for away games with a black helmet and the now iconic SH and paw print. The uniforms were bought under then head coach Michael Stroup as he sought to upgrade the team and forge a new path and tradition. Last Thursday, Coach Daniel Duncan created a new chapter in the young tradition for the Scotts Hill Lions as he unveiled the brand-new uniforms for the Lions this season. These new uniforms are…

For complete coverage, see the July 18th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!