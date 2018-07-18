LHS Tiger Football Prepares for Season

Lexington will participate in its last 7-on-7 scrimmage today, at TCA, and then on Monday full contact practice begins. After a long wait, the pads will finally be put on and the Lexington Tigers will officially start preparing for the first scrimmage of the pre-season which will be played July 27th at Jim Stowe Field. That will be the annual three-way scrimmage between Lexington, Dyersburg and Lewis County. Following that scrimmage, Lexington will be at McKenzie on August 3rd. The annual “Meet the Tiger” will be at Tiger Stadium on…

