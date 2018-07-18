Henderson County receives $285,378 Grant for a New Fire Truck at Middleburg

Release-

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe recently approved nearly $28 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), which assist communities with infra-structure improvements, health and safety initiatives and façade improvements in downtown commercial districts. “Congratulations to the 70 Community Development Block Grant recipients,” Haslam said. “It’s always great to see Tennessee communities taking the initiative to invest in themselves to create better environments for their residents to live and work. With the assistance of these grants, each community will be better equipped for success in…

