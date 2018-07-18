Former Countian Saves Life

Article by Clay Crook-

How often does a person have a chance to save a life, and with skills learned thirty years ago as a teen? Former Henderson Countian, Janet Tignor Patterson of Murfreesboro, found out during a recent vacation to Ft. Walton Beach. “We were just enjoying a break from our day. It was around 2:00 in the afternoon, and we were all a little sunburned,” Patterson said. Husband, Brock, and sons, Stephen and Brett, had also been enjoying body boards and kayaks, and “we were all laid back enjoying some peace and quiet” when crowds began to gather and point towards something in the water. “A few men pulled her out and I was there as soon as they dropped her,” but the woman wasn’t breathing. “I flipped her body on her left side. First thing is first. Clear her airway.” “I am CPR certified. My mom took me to classes when I was a teenager. We learned CPR on Rescue Annie, the CPR mannequin. Even though CPR has evolved from 30 years ago the idea is…

