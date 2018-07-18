Article by Clay Crook-

Henderson County Fire Department Stations 2, 3, and 7 were dispatched around 1:00 p.m. for a lawn mower fire on Rue Hammer Road, near Baudy James Road, on Friday, July 13th. The mower and a 3 x 5 feet shed were fully engulfed as Station 2 arrived on the scene. The fire was quickly contained and Stations 3 and 7 were call off before arrival. By 1:45 p.m. Station 2 had the scene secured. Heat and weather conditions make it important to make sure that mowing equipment is cleaned off and cooled down before parking them inside or near a structure.

For this and other interesting articles, see the July 18th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!