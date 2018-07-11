Summer Food Program Continues

Article by Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Health Department and their partners want to remind readers about the Summer Food Program, being held at three locations in Lexington, will continue to Tuesday, July 31st. Children can participate in the free lunch meals at:

-Parkview Courts at LHS Fieldhouse at 10:30 a.m. Monday – Thursday

-Montgomery Courts at the picnic area at 11:00 a.m. Monday – Friday

– Willow Courts at middle of complex at 12:15 p.m. Monday – Friday

On rainy, or really hot days, the meals are served inside at the Montgomery School location, and at the Lexington Housing Authority Office at Willow Courts. The officers and firefighters of the Henderson County Fire Department and the Lexington Fire Department, along with others in their departments, “have been key to making this summer more enjoyable for these children! They handed out meals to children at…

For the complete story, see the July 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

