Sardis Board Meets

Article by Clay Crook-

The Sardis town board and mayor met on July 2nd, opening first with a public hearing on the reading of a budget amendment of $289.00. The amendment was needed by the state to reflect the payoff of the town garbage truck and did not actually change the budget. The board also discussed the closing of the grant for work on the water towers, with the spare parts and equipment now in, the grant should close out this month. The board also spoke with county mayor candidate Daniel Lewis.

