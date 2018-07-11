Natchez Trace State Park Makes Shop With A Cop Donation

Article by Clay Crook-

State Park Ranger Jeffery Johnson met with Lexington Police Officers Joseph Barnes, Jesse Gibson, and Collins Bailey to make a donation to Shop with a Cop on Thursday, July 5th. Johnson said, “We held the Battle of the Badges on June 16th this year. We had officers from the Lexington Police Department, TN Wildlife Resource Agency, and Natchez Trace State Park compete at the event.” “The money raised went to the choice of the winning team. All agencies performed well and while the team from Natchez Trace State Park won, we decided to donate the money to LPD’s Shop with a Cop to help out our local community.”

