McCready Approved As Public Works Director, Fire Department Receives Land for Training Center

Article by Clay Crook-

Several important measures were discussed and approved at the July 3rd meeting of the Lexington Board of Alderman, including the authorization for a fire department training ground and appointment of the public works director. Lexington Fire Department Chief Doug Acred appeared before the board requesting approximately 2.5 acres of land at the old Lexington Airport be set aside for a training ground for a fire department personnel. The ground will be fenced in later and accessed from Airways Drive where the Lexington Water Department has already cleared a right of way for a water main project. The area will be equipped with a three story training tower, a smoke room and fire room, but the first step is to set aside the property near the old airstrip. The item, as well as some updated standard operating guidelines (S.O.G.) that will assist with the ISO rating, were both approved. Mayor Jeff Griggs then asked Robbie McCready forward and recommended McCready be approved as Public Works Director. The mayor said that the funds were already available in the budget and also recommended that…

For the complete article, see the July 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

