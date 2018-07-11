Local Teens Qualify to Compete in National High School Finals Rodeo

For some high schoolers, summer break means it’s time to rest and relax. For others, it means they get a chance to continue to pursue their dreams and love for their sport. With that being said, a group of local, talented children continue to take each and every ride, every chance they get. Boys and girls, from both Lexington High School and Scotts Hill High School, recently qualified for the 70th annual National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR). Featuring more than 1,650 contestants, from 43 states, five Canadian Provinces, Australia and Mexico the Nation High School Finals Rodeo is the world’s largest rodeo. There is more than $200,000 in prizes to be given away at this event. Also, the contestants will be competing for more than…

For the complete story, see the July 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!