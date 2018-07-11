Lions Have First Football Activities of the Summer

For the past month, the Lions have been hunkered down in their field house working out and planning for the summer and season ahead. Tuesday, the Lions were finally able to come out of the field house and actually play football for the first time since November of last year. The Scotts Hill Lions and Lexington Tigers took part in a 7-on-7 competition at Lexington High School. The Lions played well, with most of their defensive reps coming from the second team. Head Coach Daniel Duncan wanted to get the…

