LHS Tigers Take on Scotts Hill In 7-on-7 Competition

Hot sticky days, warm nights and heat index warnings, all signs that football is on the way. Lexington and Scotts Hill met at Lexington for the first 7-on-7 scrimmage of the season Tuesday morning. The Tigers will play in one more 7-on-7 scrimmage before concentrating on regular practice sessions and preparing for full contact. The other such scrimmage will be in Jackson at the annual FCA scrimmage. As with any early scrimmage, the Tigers had some good moments on Tuesday with five touchdown passes from…

For the complete story, see the July 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

