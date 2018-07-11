Gazebo Nears Completion

Article by Clay Crook-

Stacy Roach and crew began putting the memorial gazebo, in honor of fallen first responders, together early Saturday morning on the Southeast corner of the court house lawn. The project is sponsored by the Leadership Henderson County class, and Roach and his men are donating their time to build the gazebo. The finished product will have some siding and inside benches and be appropriate for siting or small musical groups.

