Walker Named MVP in Under Armour World Series

Presley Walker played in the Under Armour Softball Factory World series this past week in Vero Beach, Florida and played so well she was awarded the MVP for the tournament. Walker’s team also won the Championship, as well.

Walker was awarded a spot after she tried out back in April of this year. Presley said there was a lot of work that they all did but it was a blast and she had a great time. Presley played with girls from all around the country. She did say it was a transition that needed to be made, “It was odd at first; different post-game high fives and good game calls, different cheers in the dugout. It lasted a few hours, but we all knew we were there to…

