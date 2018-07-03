Tigers Ready to Hit the Gridiron Come Monday

Sunday night will mark the end of the dead period, and the Lexington Tiger football team will join hundreds of teams across the state in preparing for another football season. After a day of practice on Monday, Lexington will travel to Scotts Hill on Tuesday for the first of two 7 on 7 scrimmages. The purpose of the 7 on 7 scrimmage is to help the quarterbacks and receivers work on the passing game, while…

For the complete story, see the July 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!