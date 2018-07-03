State Veterans Cemetery – Parkers Crossroads Support Committee Meets

Article by Clay Crook-

The Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery – Parkers Crossroads Support Committee met on Tuesday, July 3rd for their monthly meeting. In the absence of the chairman, James Lindsey, the meeting was called to order by Kim Parker and Vice-Chair Jack Johnson. Parker said that the property for the Veterans Cemetery was officially received by the State about a week and a half ago, and that all hiring for the cemetery and grounds staff had been completed. Parker also said that…

