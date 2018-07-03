Rescue Squad Assists in Water Searches

Article by Clint Allen-

The Henderson County Rescue Squad has been very busy this past week with water related calls. On Wednesday, June 27, the Rescue Squad was dispatched to Beech Lake to help locate a stranded boater around 4:30 p.m. The Rescue Squad was able to locate the stranded vessel and pull it safely back to the shore without incident or injury. On the same date at approximately 8:00 p.m. the Rescue Squad was again dispatched back to Beech Lake to locate another stranded boat believed to be in the area of Redneck Island. This boat was also located and towed back to shore with no reported injuries. The Rescue Squad was contacted on Sunday morning, July 1, to help assist Decatur and Perry Counties in the search for missing 19 year old female, Katelyn Campbell, who fell off the catwalk under the Perryville bridge in the early morning hours of July 1st. The Rescue Squad responded to Perryville to assist with ten personnel and three boats to help assist in the search. Three members and two boats stayed in the water all night. A second team was sent early Monday morning, July 2, to relieve the first crew. Eight members and three boats assisted on Monday. The female was located around 2:00 p.m. on Monday. Our prayers go out to the family and friends of Ms. Campbell.

For this and other interesting articles, see the July 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!