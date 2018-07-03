LHS Golf Ready to Swing into Action

With the dead period ending this weekend, the LHS Golf team will waste little time before preparing for the 2018 season. In fact, tryouts will be held Monday and the new roster will be set. The boy’s team will have four returning players. Zac Douglas, Avery Morel, Mason Pyburn and Eli Newton will return and be joined by the incoming freshmen that make the cut. There are two returning Lady Tigers. Shaelynn Franks and Shelby Hemby will have…

For the complete story, see the July 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!