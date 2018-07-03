Lexington Beta Club Receives Honors

Release-

Lexington High School Beta Club received a host of recognition at the National Beta Club Convention, which was held in Savannah, Georgia from June 16th – 20th at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center. The school received Champion for the Secretary Campaign skit, which was in cooperation with Chester County High Hchool. The lead actor was Coleby Stout, as Elvis. Lexington Beta also received 2nd place for Banner, 4th place for Group Talent, 4th place for Club Trading Pin, 5th place on Service Award (This national award is based on total number hours, members, and money raised for community service projects throughout the school year), 6th place Visual Arts-Kirsten Griffin, 8th place Spanish D2- Beverly Raudry, and 9th Place Spotlight on Service (for the Tiger Underground Store). Lexington High was also named OUTSTANDING LEADERSHIP SCHOOL, a distinction given to only two schools in…

For the complete story, see the July 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!