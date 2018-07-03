In Memory of Tyler Spann

Hundreds of family members, friends, teammates and faculty members filed into Lexington High School’s gymnasium, last Thursday and Friday, to pay their last respects to Tyler Spann. Tyler drowned on June 19th at Panama City Beach while on vacation with his family. The entire basketball team, football team and cheerleading squad was assembled to remember their friend, teammate and fellow student. The primary thought and word was family. There is a unique bond among the parents and students at LHS and that was on display last week. We play together, we work together, we enjoy the good times together and we weep together. In the days and weeks ahead, the Spann family needs our support, our friendship and our compassion. In the days following…

For the complete story, see the July 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!