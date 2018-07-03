Grant for Lexington

Release-

On June 27th, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced the 30 recipients of the Retail Academy Grant, which included Lexington, Tennessee. The grant is designed to provide funding to communities to participate in two retail training programs. “I want to congratulate the 30 recipients of the Retail Academy Grant,” TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe said. “With the assistance of these grants and the Retail Academy program, communities across the state will be taking the steps to improve their retail landscape, which will in turn promote economic growth.” The Retail Academy Grant fully funds participation in…

For the complete story, see the July 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

