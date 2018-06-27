Voter Registration Ends July 3rd; Liquor by the Drink Referendum set for November

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Deadlines for the August 2nd Primaries and General Election are running up fast, with voter registration ending on July 3rd and early voting scheduled for July 13th. The Election Commission Office will be closed Wednesday, July 4th, for the holiday, and the Meet the Candidates Forum, sponsored by The Lexington Progress and WZLT 99.3 Radio is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on July 9th.

A petition has qualified for a November referendum for liquor by the drink for Henderson County. A second petition for a referendum in Lexington is in process and has…

For the complete story, see the June 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!