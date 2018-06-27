Swimming Mishap Takes Life of Lexington Teen

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, a young man from Lexington was the victim of a drowning accident in Panama City Beach, Florida, Tuesday afternoon, June 19th, where the family had gone for vacation.

Tyler Spann was a fifteen-year-old sophomore at Lexington High School, and “was swimming in the Gulf near the 11000 block of Front Beach Road at about 1:30 p.m. when he became distressed, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department. A short time later officers…

