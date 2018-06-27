Planning Commission Re-Approves Shiloh Distribution Expansion

Charita Johnson, with Shiloh Distribution Center, came before the Lexington Municipal – Regional Planning Commission Monday night, June 25th, for the re-approval of the site plan for development at the facility in Timberlake Industrial Park. As there has been a long break in time since the original approval, a review and re-approval of the site plan was needed before commencement. The charitable, non-profit organization is adding to its food warehouse, refrigeration space, and administrative areas.

For complete story, see the June 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!