Lexington Soccer Complex Receives Donated Medical Equipment

With the backdrop of sunshine and good friendship, the local community received a blessing on the morning of Friday, June 22, 2018. Gathering at the Lexington Soccer Complex, around 10:00 a.m., the Stanfill family, along with local leaders of the City of Lexington, were presented a gift from a Henderson County citizen, Debbie Hemby. Ms. Hemby graciously donated an automated external defibrillator (AED), in Memory of Bryce Stanfill, to the soccer complex. As friends and family listened to her give..

For the complete story, see the June 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!