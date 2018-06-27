Johnson Installed as Rotary President

The June 26th meeting of the Lexington Rotary Club saw the installation of Tasha Johnson, of State Farm, as President. “This year’s theme is Be the Inspiration,” Johnson said as she discussed her goals and visions for the coming year, which is also the 30th anniversary of women’s membership in the club.

Outgoing President, Todd Rosel thanked each of his board members and officers for their support over the last year, saying that it was “an honor to serve.” He also gave special thanks to Past President Jamie Sprayberry, Rev. Jimmy Burroughs, and Rev. Mike Thrower.

Other officers for the new..

