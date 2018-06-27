Festival of Lakes Offers Holiday Fun

Thousands of visitors are expected for next Wednesday’s Festival of the Lakes, centered on the beautiful 1,000 acre Beech Lake, in Lexington.

The July 4th tradition features one of the largest and more spectacular fireworks displays in the West Tennessee area.

Though the magnificent half hour display of fireworks is a crowd favorite, there will be a whole day full of activities to enjoy.

Water Boat Races, Pageants, BBQ Cook-Off, Zip Lines, water slides, and all the wonderful vendors will be available to enjoy in between a great schedule of events.

Beech Lake will be open for swimming and boating as usual. Persons swimming or boating will be required to have a one day or seasonal permit as is normally required, but those persons attending the concerts only will not be required to have the permit.

There will be no fee for parking or admission.

Thousands of spectators enjoy the festival each July 4th, while relaxing in lawn chairs, boats, and pickup truck beds set up across the western area of Lexington. There are few “bad seats” to enjoy the barrage of pyrotechnics that start around 9 p.m.

For complete festival schedule and pageant forms, see the June 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

