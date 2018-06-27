County Budget Approved – Tax Rate Unchanged

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Commission met in a special called meeting on Thursday, June 21st, passing a balanced budget for 2018-2019, and setting the property tax rate at $2.2832 per $100.00, unchanged from last year’s reduced rate. Much of the allocations to non-profit organizations remained the same from last year’s budget, with the exception of the Francis Halbrook Hensley Animal Shelter, which received…

For the complete story, see the June 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!