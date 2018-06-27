6th Annual Young Farmers and Ranchers Tractor and Truck Pull

Article by W. Clay Crook-

From the raising of a colossal American flag to the last pop and bellows, crowds fifteen deep enjoyed the 6th Annual Henderson County Young Farmers and Ranchers Tractor and Truck Pull. One participant estimated over 1,500 people attended the event. The fundraiser event was held Saturday evening, June 23rd at the Scotts Hill City Park, with concessions, face painting, and lots of good old-fashioned pulling. Whether you rooted for an International belching black smoke yards into the sky or a John Deere with its front end prancing like a show horse, the fun was there for everyone. Winners were…

