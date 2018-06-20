Three Lady Tigers Honored at Recent TSCA All-Star Game

Last Tuesday was a special day for three Lexington Lady Tigers Softball players. Lexington’s Kaitlyn Kelley and Hannah Basham participated in the TSCA all-star game, at Friendship Christian School, in Lebanon. During the festivities, the All-State selections were made, and Kaitlyn Kelley and Kynlee Burke received the honor of being named All-State in Class AA. The first order of business to start the activities, last Tuesday, was…

