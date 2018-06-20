Three Lady Tigers Honored at Recent TSCA All-Star Game

| | 0

Hannah Basham, Kynlee Burke and Kaitlyn Kelley gather around their head coach, Ronnie Burke, for a picture at the TSCA All-Star Softball game.
Photo Submitted / The Lexington Progress

Last Tuesday was a special day for three Lexington Lady Tigers Softball players. Lexington’s Kaitlyn Kelley and Hannah Basham participated in the TSCA all-star game, at Friendship Christian School, in Lebanon. During the festivities, the All-State selections were made, and Kaitlyn Kelley and Kynlee Burke received the honor of being named All-State in Class AA. The first order of business to start the activities, last Tuesday, was…

For complete coverage, see the June 20th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!

Posted in Breaking News, Sports

Leave a Comment