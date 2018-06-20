Lady Tigers Softball 3-2 in Summer Games

Several teams covering a range of sports are scampering to get as much practice/games in as possible before the dead period hits next Monday. The Lexington Lady Tigers softball team is no exception. The Lady Tigers are 3-2 in the summer games, with two wins over Dyer County and a win over Riverside. The two losses came to Hardin County. There was another game being played with Riverside, but it was suspended due to rain. In the first game of the summer, Lexington…

