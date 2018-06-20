Lady Lion’s Basketball Seeks Top Competition At Camp in Florida

The Lady Lions basketball team spent the past two weeks in Florida competing at the Basketball at The Beach 2018 camp in Fort Walton Beach. This was the 21st annual camp and featured teams from across the southeast, including teams from Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia, Arkansas, Kentucky and Florida. The Lady Lions played some of the toughest competition at the camp, and the young team benefited from that as…

