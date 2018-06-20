Frizzell Honored at Lexington Rotary

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Phillip Renfroe gave one of his first public addresses as Henderson County Historian at the Lexington Rotary Club on Tuesday, June 12th. Although much of the address was related to the buildings located around the court square at Lexington, Tennessee, it began and ended with honors to Henderson County’s longest serving Trustee, David Frizzell. Frizzell, who is retiring this year, has served six terms as Henderson County Trustee from…

