First Street Comes Down

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The long yellow claw of the back hoe reached out towards the row of brick buildings. Five years ago, this month, the first of the buildings had been razed on First Street, next to the Lexington Police Department, and the underground area of that building filled with sand. Beginning around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, June 13th, the flower shop building was nearly gone by 9:07 a.m. Dump trucks were…

For complete coverage, see the June 20th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!