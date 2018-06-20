First Street Comes Down

Demolition of the old First Street Commercial block began Wednesday morning, June 13th, with the final front wall coming down Thursday afternoon, June 14th. The last building in the complex was saved by Ace Hardware for continued use.
Photo By: W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The long yellow claw of the back hoe reached out towards the row of brick buildings. Five years ago, this month, the first of the buildings had been razed on First Street, next to the Lexington Police Department, and the underground area of that building filled with sand. Beginning around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, June 13th, the flower shop building was nearly gone by 9:07 a.m. Dump trucks were…

