Candidate Forum to be held July 9th

Article by W. Clay Crook-

A Meet the Candidates Public Forum will once again be sponsored by The Lexington Progress and WZLT 99.3 Radio. The event will be held at the LHS Auditorium on Monday night, July 9th, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The forum will be held for the candidates of 72nd District Representative’s race and the County Mayor’s race. Republican candidates for the August 2nd Primary for the 72nd District are Kirk Haston, Dan Hughes, and Gordon Wildridge. James Hayne’s is running in the Democratic Primary. The final election will be held in November. Candidates for the August 2nd Election for County Mayor are: Eddie Bray (R), Ricky J. Gooch (I), Daniel Lewis (I), and Kenneth Thomas (D). Attendance is free to the public and will be broadcast live by WZLT 99.3.

