Nidec Announces 301 New Jobs

Article by W. Clay Crook –

“It’s the largest announcement in the history of Lexington and Henderson County,” said Bobby Dyer, Chairman of the Industrial Development, at the wrap up of the Nidec jobs announcement. In addition to the 200 employees at the Lexington Nidec – Leroy Somer facility, another 301 jobs will be added.

Lexington Mayor, Jeff Griggs, said that “They could have decided to expand anywhere in the world, but they chose Lexington, and we are so proud of it.”

Kevin Newman, with Nidec, said that the 500,000 square foot facility in Lexington is the largest in the Nidec – Leroy Somer organization. He spoke about the roots of the facility going back to the advent of Century Electric in 1966 and the acquisition of Leroy Somer by Nidec in February 2017. “We have to thank the employees here in Lexington for all their hard work, their effort and ability has made this expansion possible.”

The additional 301 jobs also brings an additional investment of about 18 million dollars according to Jamie Stitt, Assistant Commissioner of Business and Workforce Development TDECD. Other guests were Henderson County Mayor Dan Hughes, Representative Steve McDaniel, and about a dozen staff from Nidec.

“It has been my privilege to work with Bob McNutt at Nidec, and we have been fortunate to have both him and Bobby Dyer with the Industrial Development Board and the Chamber of Commerce to help make this possible,” Hughes said. “I have never seen anyone work any harder to bring jobs to his plant than Bob McNutt. You were an inspiration for all of us,” said Hughes, “and we thank you for it!”

For this and other interesting stories, see the June 20th edition of The Lexington Progress.

