Two Day Workforce Seminar Held in Lexington

An ACT Workforce Ready Community Boot Camp was hosted by Lexington and Henderson County on June 5th and 6th, at the Lexington Campus of JSCC.
Photo By: W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Lexington and Henderson County were the hosts for an ACT Workforce Ready Community Boot Camp at the Lexington Campus of Jackson State Community College on June 5th and 6th. Educators, officials, healthcare, and representatives from local industries came together to brainstorm ways of having their communities “workforce ready” for…

