Panel Discusses Broadband Adoption and the Digital Divide: Challenges and Opportunities for Henderson County

Release-

Charter Communications, Inc., (NASDAQ: CHTR) lead a special round table discussion with local Henderson County leaders to discuss broadband adoption and bridging the digital divide on Friday, June 8th. The round table was held at the Henderson County Senior Center, located at 145 South Main St. in Lexington. Representatives from Charter Communications joined Deputy Speaker Steve McDaniel; Henderson County Mayor, Dan Hughes; Lexington City Mayor, Jeff Griggs; Henderson County Senior Center Director, Suzanne Austin; and Tim Rogers, High School Curriculum & Instruction Supervisor, Personnel Director, System Testing Coordinator and Supervisor of Title IIA & VI for Henderson County Schools for the discussion. The event also served to highlight Spectrum Internet Assist to…

For the complete story, see the June 13th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!