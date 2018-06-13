Lexington City Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The board for the city of Lexington met in regular session Tuesday evening, June 5th. Mayor Jeff Griggs opened the floor for public discussion on the second reading of the closure of Dennie Helms Drive. Michael Harper, with Lexington Utilities, said that the family had been contacted, and that there were no objections to the road being closed within the new operations center. There were also several people who…

For the complete story, see the June 13th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!