Kelley Takes Offensive Honors at All-Star Game

Kaitlyn Kelley, perhaps Henderson County’s most talented and decorated player in history, participated in the annual Billy Schrivner West Tennessee All-Star game on May 31st, and was named the offensive player of the game. Kelley, a four-year starter at Lexington High School, just finished a historical career for the Lady Tigers, and her talents were evident at the all-star game when she went 3 for 3 with a home run. This fall, Kelley will be a Lady Bulldog when she enrolls at…

For complete coverage, see the June 13th edition of The Lexington Progress

